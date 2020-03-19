2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM), LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM)

The shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SM Energy Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Overweight the SM stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $2. Raymond James was of a view that SM is Mkt Perform in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Barclays thinks that SM is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 05, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.72. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.37.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.19% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.90 while ending the day at $1.06. During the trading session, a total of 9.92 million shares were traded which represents a -98.08% decline from the average session volume which is 5.01 million shares. SM had ended its last session trading at $1.38. SM Energy Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 SM 52-week low price stands at $1.16 while its 52-week high price is $18.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SM Energy Company generated 10000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -750.0%. SM Energy Company has the potential to record -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -47.93% to reach $11.46/share. It started the day trading at $3.06 and traded between $1.75 and $1.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LTM’s 50-day SMA is 7.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.51. The stock has a high of $12.15 for the year while the low is $3.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.39%, as 2.40M SM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.75% of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.61, while the P/B ratio is 0.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -68.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -84.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more LTM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -209,007 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,922,670 shares of LTM, with a total valuation of $26,674,156. AFP ProVida SA (Investment Manage… meanwhile sold more LTM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,315,664 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its LATAM Airlines Group S.A. shares by 23.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,625,190 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 312,200 shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. which are valued at $11,051,292. In the same vein, Armadillo Capital Management LLC increased its LATAM Airlines Group S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 918,735 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,063,384 shares and is now valued at $7,231,011. Following these latest developments, around 94.30% of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.