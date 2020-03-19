2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV), ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)

The shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 23, 2019, to Underperform the SERV stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $63. The stock was given Neutral rating by Buckingham Research in its report released on May 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 53. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SERV is Underperform in its latest report on February 20, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that SERV is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $45.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -21.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.57% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $17.63 while ending the day at $20.36. During the trading session, a total of 2.27 million shares were traded which represents a -35.92% decline from the average session volume which is 1.67 million shares. SERV had ended its last session trading at $26.64. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.95 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.22, with a beta of 0.40. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 SERV 52-week low price stands at $26.09 while its 52-week high price is $58.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. generated 280.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $16.93 and traded between $4.64 and $9.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PIXY’s 50-day SMA is 9.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.82. The stock has a high of $70.00 for the year while the low is $3.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23103.32 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.25%, as 19,118 SERV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.74% of ShiftPixy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 72.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 61.32%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The TowerPoint Wealth LLC bought more PIXY shares, increasing its portfolio by 3,897.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The TowerPoint Wealth LLC purchasing 16,331 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,750 shares of PIXY, with a total valuation of $122,778. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC meanwhile sold more PIXY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,628 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 60.46% of ShiftPixy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.