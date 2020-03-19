2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC), Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

The shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $45 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2019, to Underweight the MIC stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $41. SunTrust was of a view that MIC is Hold in its latest report on February 22, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that MIC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $40.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -24.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 10.52.

The shares of the company dipped by -29.18% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $12.50 while ending the day at $14.10. During the trading session, a total of 2.6 million shares were traded which represents a -211.79% decline from the average session volume which is 833410.0 shares. MIC had ended its last session trading at $19.91. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 15.89, with a beta of 1.41. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 MIC 52-week low price stands at $18.67 while its 52-week high price is $45.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.90 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation generated 358.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -86.67%. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation has the potential to record 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.40% to reach $18.60/share. It started the day trading at $7.615 and traded between $6.28 and $6.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EC’s 50-day SMA is 17.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.88. The stock has a high of $22.65 for the year while the low is $7.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.80%, as 7.21M MIC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.26% of Ecopetrol S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.03, while the P/B ratio is 0.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 897.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -41.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Acadian Asset Management LLC sold more EC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -14.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Acadian Asset Management LLC selling -1,391,488 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,155,929 shares of EC, with a total valuation of $143,952,147. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more EC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $138,142,773 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… increased its Ecopetrol S.A. shares by 5.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,218,152 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 163,996 shares of Ecopetrol S.A. which are valued at $56,800,383. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ecopetrol S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 212,718 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,792,579 shares and is now valued at $49,289,019. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Ecopetrol S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.