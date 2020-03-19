2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

The shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has been pegged with a rating of Gradually Accumulate by Wellington Shields in its latest research note that was published on July 26, 2019. Wellington Shields wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LKQ Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $33. Guggenheim was of a view that LKQ is Neutral in its latest report on April 17, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that LKQ is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $40.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -17.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.78.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.25% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.00 while ending the day at $15.90. During the trading session, a total of 6.22 million shares were traded which represents a -177.65% decline from the average session volume which is 2.24 million shares. LKQ had ended its last session trading at $19.69. LKQ Corporation currently has a market cap of $5.5 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.27, with a beta of 1.37. LKQ Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.81, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 LKQ 52-week low price stands at $19.33 while its 52-week high price is $36.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The LKQ Corporation generated 523.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.7%. LKQ Corporation has the potential to record 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) is now rated as Buy. Compass Point also rated SAR as Upgrade on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $27.75 suggesting that SAR could surge by 69.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -25.00% to reach $27.21/share. It started the day trading at $10.54 and traded between $5.94 and $8.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAR’s 50-day SMA is 24.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.84. The stock has a high of $28.70 for the year while the low is $11.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 111484.73 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.24%, as 97,839 LKQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.35% of Saratoga Investment Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.92, while the P/B ratio is 0.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 115.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -61.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.85% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 18.75% of Saratoga Investment Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.