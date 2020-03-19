2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI), BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

The shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2018. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $8.50. SunTrust was of a view that EIGI is Hold in its latest report on August 16, 2017. Morgan Stanley thinks that EIGI is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -0.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -22.50% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.50 while ending the day at $1.55. During the trading session, a total of 2.34 million shares were traded which represents a -287.8% decline from the average session volume which is 603960.0 shares. EIGI had ended its last session trading at $2.00. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 EIGI 52-week low price stands at $1.56 while its 52-week high price is $7.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. generated 113.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 75.0%. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. CL King also rated BJRI as Initiated on December 16, 2019, with its price target of $46 suggesting that BJRI could surge by 84.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -38.19% to reach $41.14/share. It started the day trading at $10.14 and traded between $6.01 and $6.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BJRI’s 50-day SMA is 35.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.07. The stock has a high of $53.00 for the year while the low is $10.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.21%, as 1.32M EIGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.99% of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.97, while the P/B ratio is 0.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 454.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -69.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -82.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more BJRI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -43,522 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,856,141 shares of BJRI, with a total valuation of $94,109,846. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BJRI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $62,189,402 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… decreased its BJ’s Restaurants Inc. shares by 1.12% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,158,413 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -13,088 shares of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. which are valued at $38,169,708. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its BJ’s Restaurants Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 35,199 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,071,338 shares and is now valued at $35,300,587. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.