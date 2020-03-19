2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV), PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL)

The shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel Nicolaus in its latest research note that was published on March 01, 2007. Stifel Nicolaus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -16.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.99.

During the trading session, a total of 2.06 million shares were traded which represents a -348.3% decline from the average session volume which is 459520.0 shares. EVV had ended its last session trading at $10.16. EVV 52-week low price stands at $9.55 while its 52-week high price is $13.55.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -32.24% to reach $37.56/share. It started the day trading at $14.41 and traded between $8.685 and $10.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that POL’s 50-day SMA is 29.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.24. The stock has a high of $37.33 for the year while the low is $12.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.81%, as 1.69M EVV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.85% of PolyOne Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.39, while the P/B ratio is 0.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -49.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more POL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 149,153 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,839,701 shares of POL, with a total valuation of $218,870,997. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more POL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $176,358,052 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its PolyOne Corporation shares by 0.51% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,471,122 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,725 shares of PolyOne Corporation which are valued at $61,184,981. In the same vein, Wells Capital Management, Inc. decreased its PolyOne Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 474,482 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,277,833 shares and is now valued at $56,399,145. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of PolyOne Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.