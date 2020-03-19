2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN), DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)

The shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $9 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dana Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on November 20, 2019, to Outperform the DAN stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 13, 2019. Wolfe Research was of a view that DAN is Peer Perform in its latest report on April 18, 2019. UBS thinks that DAN is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -15.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -22.16% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.22 while ending the day at $4.32. During the trading session, a total of 4.25 million shares were traded which represents a -148.3% decline from the average session volume which is 1.71 million shares. DAN had ended its last session trading at $5.55. Dana Incorporated currently has a market cap of $770.69 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.78, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.99, with a beta of 2.28. Dana Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.34, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 DAN 52-week low price stands at $5.09 while its 52-week high price is $20.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dana Incorporated generated 508.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.42%. Dana Incorporated has the potential to record 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) is now rated as Sector Weight. Wells Fargo also rated DRH as Upgrade on November 22, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that DRH could surge by 79.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -36.39% to reach $10.30/share. It started the day trading at $3.14 and traded between $1.96 and $2.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DRH’s 50-day SMA is 9.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.88. The stock has a high of $11.79 for the year while the low is $2.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.03%, as 7.89M DAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.01% of DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.38, while the P/B ratio is 0.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -66.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -80.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DRH shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,175,344 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,936,769 shares of DRH, with a total valuation of $300,383,333. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more DRH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $280,570,006 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares by 7.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,929,516 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 936,918 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company which are valued at $117,917,186. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 667,682 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,221,153 shares and is now valued at $93,216,915. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of DiamondRock Hospitality Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.