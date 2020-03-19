2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS), Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

The shares of Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $15.50 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Century Communities Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on February 13, 2020, to Neutral the CCS stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $32.50. Wedbush was of a view that CCS is Neutral in its latest report on February 08, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that CCS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 07, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 37.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -18.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 12.74.

The shares of the company dipped by -28.37% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.76 while ending the day at $10.35. During the trading session, a total of 938280.0 shares were traded which represents a -98.33% decline from the average session volume which is 473100.0 shares. CCS had ended its last session trading at $14.45. Century Communities Inc. currently has a market cap of $395.47 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.90, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.32, with a beta of 0.94. CCS 52-week low price stands at $12.75 while its 52-week high price is $39.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.87 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.0%. Century Communities Inc. has the potential to record 4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on July 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $62. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.19% to reach $51.54/share. It started the day trading at $28.59 and traded between $23.07 and $25.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AFL’s 50-day SMA is 47.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 51.79. The stock has a high of $57.18 for the year while the low is $27.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.49%, as 13.57M CCS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.04% of Aflac Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.71, while the P/B ratio is 0.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AFL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -2,332,964 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 64,500,173 shares of AFL, with a total valuation of $2,763,832,413. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AFL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,766,810,311 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Aflac Incorporated shares by 0.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 38,498,841 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -186,685 shares of Aflac Incorporated which are valued at $1,649,675,337. In the same vein, Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC decreased its Aflac Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 117,177 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,464,560 shares and is now valued at $534,106,396. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Aflac Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.