2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR), Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

The shares of Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $10 price target. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Amkor Technology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on October 29, 2019, to Outperform the AMKR stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2018. Deutsche Bank was of a view that AMKR is Hold in its latest report on August 02, 2016. Citigroup thinks that AMKR is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $12.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -27.57% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.50 while ending the day at $5.78. During the trading session, a total of 2.03 million shares were traded which represents a -43.11% decline from the average session volume which is 1.42 million shares. AMKR had ended its last session trading at $7.98. Amkor Technology Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.64 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.51, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.57, with a beta of 1.64. Amkor Technology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 AMKR 52-week low price stands at $6.41 while its 52-week high price is $15.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Amkor Technology Inc. generated 895.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 109.76%. Amkor Technology Inc. has the potential to record 1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is now rated as Sector Weight. Barclays also rated SRE as Upgrade on March 12, 2020, with its price target of $152 suggesting that SRE could surge by 36.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $98.38/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.09% to reach $162.40/share. It started the day trading at $102.95 and traded between $89.16 and $102.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SRE’s 50-day SMA is 147.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 143.81. The stock has a high of $161.87 for the year while the low is $88.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.40%, as 4.66M AMKR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.59% of Sempra Energy shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.31, while the P/B ratio is 1.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more SRE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -2,026,382 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,230,847 shares of SRE, with a total valuation of $4,085,887,794. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SRE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,313,668,012 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Sempra Energy shares by 6.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,435,208 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,032,315 shares of Sempra Energy which are valued at $2,297,313,374. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Sempra Energy shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 923,041 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,454,977 shares and is now valued at $2,160,296,685. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Sempra Energy stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.