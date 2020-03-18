Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 19.54% on 03/17/20. The shares fell to a low of $35.60 before closing at $41.72. Intraday shares traded counted 9.07 million, which was -229.76% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.75M. LYB’s previous close was $34.90 while the outstanding shares total 390.97M. The firm has a beta of 1.53, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.34, and a growth ratio of 1.19. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 24.46, with weekly volatility at 17.20% and ATR at 5.34. The LYB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.71 and a $98.91 high.

Investors have identified the tech company LyondellBasell Industries N.V. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $16.31 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LYB, the company has in raw cash 888.0 million on their books with 448.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 9.51 billion million total, with 5.2 billion as their total liabilities.

LYB were able to record 2.27 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 487.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 4.96 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. recorded a total of 8.18 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -8.52% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -6.64%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.62 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LYB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LYB attractive?

In related news, VP Health Safety & Environment, Foley Kimberly A bought 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 60.18, for a total value of 88,164. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP, Adv Polymer Sol & Sup Chn, Guilfoyle James D now bought 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,793. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Patel Bhavesh V. bought 7,346 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 64.51 per share, with a total market value of 473,890. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP, I&D, Rhenman Torkel now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 35,565. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

11 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on LyondellBasell Industries N.V.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LYB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $91.05.