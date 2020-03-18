Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM), CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN)

The shares of Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on June 20, 2019. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Verastem Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on July 13, 2018. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Buy rating by Seaport Global Securities in its report released on May 02, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that VSTM is Buy in its latest report on March 08, 2018. H.C. Wainwright thinks that VSTM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 07, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 136.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.11.

The shares of the company added by 20.25% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.50 while ending the day at $1.96. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a 29.76% incline from the average session volume which is 2.73 million shares. VSTM had ended its last session trading at $1.63. Verastem Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 14.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 VSTM 52-week low price stands at $0.83 while its 52-week high price is $3.66.

The Verastem Inc. generated 43.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Verastem Inc. has the potential to record -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.25% to reach $2.65/share. It started the day trading at $1.00 and traded between $0.75 and $0.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UAN's 50-day SMA is 2.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.19. The stock has a high of $4.35 for the year while the low is $0.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 186084.18 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -68.64%, as 58,356 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.08% of CVR Partners LP shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 205.76K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -45.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.67% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,690,168 shares of UAN, with a total valuation of $20,311,319. Raging Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more UAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,432,523 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barclays Bank Plc (Private Bankin… increased its CVR Partners LP shares by 2.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,025,252 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 189,696 shares of CVR Partners LP which are valued at $13,347,979. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC increased its CVR Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 185,160 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,017,023 shares and is now valued at $7,632,344. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of CVR Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.