Two Stocks To Tuck Away: T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

The shares of T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Janney in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. Janney wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of T2 Biosystems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2019. Alliance Global Partners was of a view that TTOO is Buy in its latest report on May 16, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that TTOO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.98.

The shares of the company added by 16.97% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.235 while ending the day at $0.32. During the trading session, a total of 16.38 million shares were traded which represents a -283.71% decline from the average session volume which is 4.27 million shares. TTOO had ended its last session trading at $0.28. TTOO 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $3.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.30 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The T2 Biosystems Inc. generated 11.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.33%. T2 Biosystems Inc. has the potential to record -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on January 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.04% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.15 and traded between $3.50 and $3.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAVA's 50-day SMA is 7.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.93. The stock has a high of $10.95 for the year while the low is $1.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.33%, as 1.19M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.47% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 4.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.51%. Looking further, the stock has raised 94.68% over the past 90 days while it gained 188.19% over the last six months.

Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SAVA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,698,408 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 10.10% of Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.