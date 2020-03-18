Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW), Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.89.

The shares of the company added by 17.97% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.71 while ending the day at $6.04. During the trading session, a total of 6.9 million shares were traded which represents a -41.08% decline from the average session volume which is 4.89 million shares. SBSW had ended its last session trading at $5.12. Sibanye Stillwater Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 SBSW 52-week low price stands at $3.16 while its 52-week high price is $13.27.

The Sibanye Stillwater Limited generated 401.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has the potential to record 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at First Analysis Sec published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.20% to reach $55.67/share. It started the day trading at $37.025 and traded between $32.50 and $33.64 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $64.12 for the year while the low is $32.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.08%, as 1.49M SBSW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.17% of Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 584.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.98%.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… meanwhile bought more BILL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $118,005,970 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.