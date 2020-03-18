Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

The shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rambus Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on May 29, 2018, to Neutral the RMBS stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on January 30, 2018. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on January 25, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. JP Morgan was of a view that RMBS is Neutral in its latest report on September 22, 2017. JP Morgan thinks that RMBS is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.21.

The shares of the company added by 16.09% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.01 while ending the day at $10.75. During the trading session, a total of 1.27 million shares were traded which represents a -44.99% decline from the average session volume which is 875320.0 shares. RMBS had ended its last session trading at $9.26. Rambus Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.60 RMBS 52-week low price stands at $9.11 while its 52-week high price is $16.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Rambus Inc. generated 102.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -225.0%. Rambus Inc. has the potential to record 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on January 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) is now rated as Sector Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.77% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.4272 and traded between $0.35 and $0.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRQ's 50-day SMA is 0.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.64. The stock has a high of $1.81 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.13%, as 15.56M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.61% of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 2.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.12% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 49.50% of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.