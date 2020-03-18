Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO), TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

The shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $120 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Atmos Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on December 04, 2019. Mizuho was of a view that ATO is Neutral in its latest report on October 17, 2019. Goldman thinks that ATO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 121.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $118.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.54.

The shares of the company added by 15.38% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $95.79 while ending the day at $108.09. During the trading session, a total of 1.87 million shares were traded which represents a -85.27% decline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. ATO had ended its last session trading at $93.68. Atmos Energy Corporation currently has a market cap of $14.36 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.42, with a beta of 0.35. Atmos Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 ATO 52-week low price stands at $90.51 while its 52-week high price is $121.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.47 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Atmos Energy Corporation generated 189.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.81%. Atmos Energy Corporation has the potential to record 4.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) is now rated as Mkt Perform. RBC Capital Mkts also rated TSLX as Initiated on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that TSLX could surge by 35.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.53% to reach $23.13/share. It started the day trading at $16.99 and traded between $14.45 and $14.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TSLX’s 50-day SMA is 21.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.88. The stock has a high of $23.61 for the year while the low is $14.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.82%, as 1.70M ATO shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.39, while the P/B ratio is 0.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 357.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.38% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.38% of TPG Specialty Lending Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.