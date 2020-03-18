Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS), Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

The shares of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $13 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Unisys Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2017. Sidoti was of a view that UIS is Buy in its latest report on March 29, 2016. Oppenheimer thinks that UIS is worth Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 21, 2010 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.38.

The shares of the company added by 20.95% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.16 while ending the day at $11.49. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a -12.76% decline from the average session volume which is 1.09 million shares. UIS had ended its last session trading at $9.50. UIS 52-week low price stands at $6.39 while its 52-week high price is $18.13.

The Unisys Corporation generated 538.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.17%.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on September 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Piper Jaffray also rated MYGN as Downgrade on August 14, 2019, with its price target of $40 suggesting that MYGN could surge by 51.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.09% to reach $21.29/share. It started the day trading at $11.25 and traded between $9.87 and $10.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MYGN’s 50-day SMA is 22.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.48. The stock has a high of $48.40 for the year while the low is $10.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.90%, as 12.66M UIS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.28% of Myriad Genetics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MYGN shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 539,913 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,931,539 shares of MYGN, with a total valuation of $210,233,717. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile sold more MYGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $157,966,436 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Myriad Genetics Inc. shares by 3.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,240,957 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -330,149 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc. which are valued at $145,205,662. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Myriad Genetics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 313,410 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,886,276 shares and is now valued at $68,476,183. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Myriad Genetics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.