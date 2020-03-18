Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Spartan Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR), USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

The shares of Spartan Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on December 01, 2017. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Spartan Motors Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Seaport Global Securities advised investors in its research note published on April 06, 2017, to Buy the SPAR stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on January 25, 2017. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Buy rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on July 26, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that SPAR is Neutral in its latest report on November 06, 2015. Global Hunter Securities thinks that SPAR is worth Accumulate rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $22.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.71.

The shares of the company added by 13.28% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.36 while ending the day at $10.75. During the trading session, a total of 575886.0 shares were traded which represents a -84.44% decline from the average session volume which is 312230.0 shares. SPAR had ended its last session trading at $9.49. Spartan Motors Inc. currently has a market cap of $370.02 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.48, with a beta of 1.72. Spartan Motors Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 SPAR 52-week low price stands at $8.38 while its 52-week high price is $20.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Spartan Motors Inc. generated 19.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 91.49%. Spartan Motors Inc. has the potential to record 1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on July 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.83% to reach $13.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.807 and traded between $2.08 and $2.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that USDP’s 50-day SMA is 9.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.14. The stock has a high of $11.95 for the year while the low is $2.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15332.62 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.46%, as 10,049 SPAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.11% of USD Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.62, while the P/B ratio is 1.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 67.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -63.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -78.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC sold more USDP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -23.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC selling -568,625 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,889,067 shares of USDP, with a total valuation of $17,077,166. Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & S… meanwhile sold more USDP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,984,042 worth of shares.

Similarly, Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its USD Partners LP shares by 6.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 626,983 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -42,120 shares of USD Partners LP which are valued at $5,667,926. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its USD Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 32,300 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 452,286 shares and is now valued at $4,088,665. Following these latest developments, around 6.30% of USD Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.