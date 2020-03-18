Ride Out The Next Market Storm With ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS), Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

The shares of ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on January 30, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $95 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ONE Gas Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Sidoti advised investors in its research note published on January 29, 2020, to Neutral the OGS stock while also putting a $97 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $93. The stock was given Neutral rating by Mizuho in its report released on October 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 96. UBS was of a view that OGS is Neutral in its latest report on September 10, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that OGS is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 29, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 74.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $88.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.81.

The shares of the company added by 22.16% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $70.62 while ending the day at $84.74. During the trading session, a total of 676711.0 shares were traded which represents a -105.71% decline from the average session volume which is 328960.0 shares. OGS had ended its last session trading at $69.37. ONE Gas Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.05 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.16, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.83, with a beta of 0.50. ONE Gas Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 OGS 52-week low price stands at $65.85 while its 52-week high price is $96.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.96 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ONE Gas Inc. generated 17.85 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -83.33%. ONE Gas Inc. has the potential to record 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on October 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $48. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.62% to reach $50.67/share. It started the day trading at $29.08 and traded between $25.02 and $26.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FNF’s 50-day SMA is 43.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.05. The stock has a high of $49.28 for the year while the low is $27.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.70%, as 3.70M OGS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.41% of Fidelity National Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.96, while the P/B ratio is 1.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FNF shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 471,288 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,405,375 shares of FNF, with a total valuation of $984,712,335. Principal Global Investors LLC meanwhile sold more FNF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $701,209,408 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Fidelity National Financial Inc. shares by 2.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,401,137 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -443,170 shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc. which are valued at $674,468,070. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Fidelity National Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,993,329 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,894,623 shares and is now valued at $577,315,587. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Fidelity National Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.