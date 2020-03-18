Ride Out The Next Market Storm With MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB), Knoll Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

The shares of MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Argus in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MongoDB Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $150. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on September 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 187. Citigroup was of a view that MDB is Buy in its latest report on August 27, 2019. Compass Point thinks that MDB is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 155.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.66.

The shares of the company added by 15.71% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $94.16 while ending the day at $114.52. During the trading session, a total of 2.1 million shares were traded which represents a -74.95% decline from the average session volume which is 1.2 million shares. MDB had ended its last session trading at $98.97. MongoDB Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 MDB 52-week low price stands at $93.81 while its 52-week high price is $184.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.60 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The MongoDB Inc. generated 151.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.0%. MongoDB Inc. has the potential to record -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CFRA published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Knoll Inc. (NYSE:KNL) is now rated as Hold. Raymond James also rated KNL as Downgrade on October 07, 2019, with its price target of $28 suggesting that KNL could surge by 66.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.96% to reach $28.00/share. It started the day trading at $10.7502 and traded between $8.875 and $9.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KNL’s 50-day SMA is 21.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.87. The stock has a high of $28.30 for the year while the low is $10.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 741731.71 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.80%, as 669,042 MDB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.37% of Knoll Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.94, while the P/B ratio is 1.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 393.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more KNL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 70,740 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,547,285 shares of KNL, with a total valuation of $80,214,107. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more KNL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $59,285,200 worth of shares.

Similarly, Silvercrest Asset Management Grou… increased its Knoll Inc. shares by 0.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,314,539 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 14,581 shares of Knoll Inc. which are valued at $58,468,468. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Knoll Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 55,995 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,160,394 shares and is now valued at $55,749,350. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Knoll Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.