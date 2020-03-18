Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX), Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

The shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Gabelli & Co in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. Gabelli & Co wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Neutral the LXRX stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Gabelli & Co Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2019. That day the Gabelli & Co set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on July 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Gabelli & Co was of a view that LXRX is Hold in its latest report on March 25, 2019. Stifel thinks that LXRX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 31, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 108.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.59.

The shares of the company added by 14.63% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.98 while ending the day at $2.35. During the trading session, a total of 1.5 million shares were traded which represents a -36.15% decline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. LXRX had ended its last session trading at $2.05. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.10 LXRX 52-week low price stands at $1.13 while its 52-week high price is $8.26.

The Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 36.11 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) is now rated as Overweight. BMO Capital Markets also rated XEC as Upgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $23 suggesting that XEC could surge by 75.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.09/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.19% to reach $54.06/share. It started the day trading at $15.79 and traded between $12.51 and $13.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XEC’s 50-day SMA is 39.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.03. The stock has a high of $72.91 for the year while the low is $13.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.58%, as 6.52M LXRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.50% of Cimarex Energy Co. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more XEC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -215,957 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,907,500 shares of XEC, with a total valuation of $360,492,875. Boston Partners Global Investors,… meanwhile sold more XEC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $259,884,312 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Cimarex Energy Co. shares by 5.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,536,236 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -304,082 shares of Cimarex Energy Co. which are valued at $182,972,600. In the same vein, Diamond Hill Capital Management, … decreased its Cimarex Energy Co. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,047,774 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,198,099 shares and is now valued at $171,797,172. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Cimarex Energy Co. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.