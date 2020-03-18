Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

The shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $38 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $37. UBS was of a view that KNX is Buy in its latest report on October 11, 2019. Susquehanna thinks that KNX is worth Positive rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $42.76. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.88.

The shares of the company added by 13.76% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $28.96 while ending the day at $32.74. During the trading session, a total of 3.46 million shares were traded which represents a -55.08% decline from the average session volume which is 2.23 million shares. KNX had ended its last session trading at $28.78. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.87, with a beta of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 KNX 52-week low price stands at $27.03 while its 52-week high price is $40.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. generated 201.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is now rated as Neutral. TD Securities also rated BB as Reiterated on September 25, 2019, with its price target of $10 suggesting that BB could surge by 61.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.45% to reach $7.53/share. It started the day trading at $3.51 and traded between $2.84 and $2.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BB’s 50-day SMA is 5.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.33. The stock has a high of $10.29 for the year while the low is $3.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 35.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.63%, as 40.17M KNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.47% of BlackBerry Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more BB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -828,300 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 71,890,462 shares of BB, with a total valuation of $371,673,689.

Similarly, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Bo… increased its BlackBerry Limited shares by 143.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,006,539 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 11,197,529 shares of BlackBerry Limited which are valued at $98,263,807. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its BlackBerry Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 111,291 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,625,327 shares and is now valued at $70,442,941. Following these latest developments, around 11.20% of BlackBerry Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.