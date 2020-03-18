Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI), Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

The shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alamos Gold Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on January 16, 2020, to Neutral the AGI stock while also putting a $7.50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on December 05, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that AGI is Mkt Perform in its latest report on February 21, 2019. Desjardins thinks that AGI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.86.

The shares of the company added by 29.09% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.56 while ending the day at $6.08. During the trading session, a total of 7.61 million shares were traded which represents a -138.55% decline from the average session volume which is 3.19 million shares. AGI had ended its last session trading at $4.71. AGI 52-week low price stands at $3.34 while its 52-week high price is $7.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alamos Gold Inc. generated 185.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.5%. Alamos Gold Inc. has the potential to record 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on February 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. JP Morgan also rated ALKS as Downgrade on February 14, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that ALKS could surge by 38.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.72% to reach $21.75/share. It started the day trading at $14.37 and traded between $12.72 and $13.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALKS’s 50-day SMA is 18.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.40. The stock has a high of $37.75 for the year while the low is $13.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.14%, as 5.73M AGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.67% of Alkermes plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more ALKS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 614,212 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,000,556 shares of ALKS, with a total valuation of $500,171,587. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more ALKS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $454,911,275 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Alkermes plc shares by 0.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,651,316 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 138,270 shares of Alkermes plc which are valued at $305,333,425. In the same vein, PRIMECAP Management Co. increased its Alkermes plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 7,813,177 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,100,176 shares and is now valued at $293,847,668. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Alkermes plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.