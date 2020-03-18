Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS), CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS)

The shares of Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Advanced Energy Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on November 13, 2019, to Market Perform the AEIS stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $57. Citigroup was of a view that AEIS is Buy in its latest report on September 23, 2019. DA Davidson thinks that AEIS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $80.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.15.

The shares of the company added by 12.92% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $39.21 while ending the day at $45.87. During the trading session, a total of 544415.0 shares were traded which represents a -83.84% decline from the average session volume which is 296130.0 shares. AEIS had ended its last session trading at $40.62. Advanced Energy Industries Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.09 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.13, with a beta of 1.64. Advanced Energy Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 AEIS 52-week low price stands at $40.04 while its 52-week high price is $78.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.82 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Advanced Energy Industries Inc. generated 346.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.59%. Advanced Energy Industries Inc. has the potential to record 3.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.42% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.50 and traded between $0.38 and $0.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHFS’s 50-day SMA is 0.5600 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5900. The stock has a high of $4.89 for the year while the low is $0.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 187734.78 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.23%, as 201,308 AEIS shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Empery Asset Management LP bought more CHFS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3,098.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Empery Asset Management LP purchasing 815,673 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 842,000 shares of CHFS, with a total valuation of $395,740. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more CHFS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $86,501 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.06% of CHF Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.