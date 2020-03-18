Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI), Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

The shares of TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TETRA Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 11, 2020, to Neutral the TTI stock while also putting a $1.25 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $1. Johnson Rice was of a view that TTI is Hold in its latest report on February 19, 2019. Raymond James thinks that TTI is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.76.

The shares of the company added by 21.18% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.3304 while ending the day at $0.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a -58.94% decline from the average session volume which is 768790.0 shares. TTI had ended its last session trading at $0.33. TETRA Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 TTI 52-week low price stands at $0.33 while its 52-week high price is $2.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TETRA Technologies Inc. generated 17.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 233.33%. TETRA Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on August 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) is now rated as Sector Outperform. RBC Capital Mkts also rated BPY as Downgrade on May 07, 2019, with its price target of $24 suggesting that BPY could surge by 49.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.96% to reach $21.40/share. It started the day trading at $11.728 and traded between $10.65 and $10.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BPY’s 50-day SMA is 17.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.74. The stock has a high of $21.22 for the year while the low is $11.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.71%, as 7.79M TTI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.50% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.76, while the P/B ratio is 0.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.88% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.83% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.