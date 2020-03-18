Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR), Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH)

The shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Spire Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Sidoti advised investors in its research note published on January 29, 2020, to Neutral the SR stock while also putting a $89 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 89. Wells Fargo was of a view that SR is Market Perform in its latest report on May 24, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that SR is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $83.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.41.

The shares of the company added by 22.82% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $63.7322 while ending the day at $77.57. During the trading session, a total of 611208.0 shares were traded which represents a -112.82% decline from the average session volume which is 287200.0 shares. SR had ended its last session trading at $63.16. Spire Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.58 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.85, with a beta of 0.32. Spire Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 SR 52-week low price stands at $57.89 while its 52-week high price is $88.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Spire Inc. generated 21.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -104.51%. Spire Inc. has the potential to record 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR Inc. published a research note on November 30, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13.75. Robert W. Baird also rated RLH as Upgrade on August 02, 2012, with its price target of $7 suggesting that RLH could surge by 37.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.56% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.13 and traded between $1.46 and $1.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RLH’s 50-day SMA is 2.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.96. The stock has a high of $8.69 for the year while the low is $1.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.39%, as 1.78M SR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.44% of Red Lion Hotels Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 163.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought more RLH shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchasing 668,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,331,871 shares of RLH, with a total valuation of $11,132,908. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more RLH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,281,049 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Red Lion Hotels Corporation shares by 0.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,581,905 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,933 shares of Red Lion Hotels Corporation which are valued at $4,065,496. In the same vein, MFP Investors LLC increased its Red Lion Hotels Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 639,900 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,250,000 shares and is now valued at $3,212,500. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Red Lion Hotels Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.