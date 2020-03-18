Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC), Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

The shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Range Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on March 11, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $2. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on February 11, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.50. Susquehanna was of a view that RRC is Neutral in its latest report on January 13, 2020. TD Securities thinks that RRC is worth Reduce rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.16.

The shares of the company added by 12.77% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.75 while ending the day at $3.09. During the trading session, a total of 22.03 million shares were traded which represents a -61.84% decline from the average session volume which is 13.61 million shares. RRC had ended its last session trading at $2.74. Range Resources Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 RRC 52-week low price stands at $1.61 while its 52-week high price is $11.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Range Resources Corporation generated 546000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -350.0%. Range Resources Corporation has the potential to record -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) is now rated as Equal Weight. Piper Sandler also rated HLX as Downgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $6.25 suggesting that HLX could surge by 83.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.71% to reach $9.11/share. It started the day trading at $2.08 and traded between $1.47 and $1.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HLX’s 50-day SMA is 7.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.09. The stock has a high of $10.00 for the year while the low is $1.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.28%, as 6.66M RRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.72% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.85, while the P/B ratio is 0.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -46.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -84.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -84.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more HLX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 67,743 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,242,736 shares of HLX, with a total valuation of $135,828,759. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $99,898,339 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares by 0.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,550,796 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 44,332 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. which are valued at $84,215,841. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 30,261 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,273,102 shares and is now valued at $82,352,514. Following these latest developments, around 5.70% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.