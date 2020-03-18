Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG), Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

The shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Argus in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Packaging Corporation of America, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Exane BNP Paribas Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that PKG is Neutral in its latest report on October 24, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that PKG is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 89.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.63.

The shares of the company added by 15.77% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $82.1498 while ending the day at $93.74. During the trading session, a total of 1.71 million shares were traded which represents a -85.67% decline from the average session volume which is 921130.0 shares. PKG had ended its last session trading at $80.97. Packaging Corporation of America currently has a market cap of $9.78 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.55, with a beta of 1.53. Packaging Corporation of America debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.81, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 PKG 52-week low price stands at $71.05 while its 52-week high price is $114.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.71 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Packaging Corporation of America generated 679.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.92 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -15.79%. Packaging Corporation of America has the potential to record 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.50% to reach $14.40/share. It started the day trading at $4.17 and traded between $3.55 and $3.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRO’s 50-day SMA is 10.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.08. The stock has a high of $18.93 for the year while the low is $3.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.24%, as 31.94M PKG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.02% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.13, while the P/B ratio is 0.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 21.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MRO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 416,053 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 92,935,393 shares of MRO, with a total valuation of $769,505,054. Macquarie Investment Management B… meanwhile bought more MRO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $549,582,094 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Marathon Oil Corporation shares by 4.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 49,176,792 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,161,684 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation which are valued at $407,183,838. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Marathon Oil Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,733,379 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 45,202,806 shares and is now valued at $374,279,234. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Marathon Oil Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.