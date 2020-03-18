Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

The shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on October 25, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $40 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hormel Foods Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on April 23, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on April 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Stephens was of a view that HRL is Equal-Weight in its latest report on March 05, 2019. Jefferies thinks that HRL is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $41.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.55.

The shares of the company added by 13.84% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $42.92 while ending the day at $48.53. During the trading session, a total of 8.21 million shares were traded which represents a -215.79% decline from the average session volume which is 2.6 million shares. HRL had ended its last session trading at $42.63. Hormel Foods Corporation currently has a market cap of $27.52 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.93, with a beta of 0.08. Hormel Foods Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 HRL 52-week low price stands at $37.00 while its 52-week high price is $48.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Hormel Foods Corporation generated 724.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.22%. Hormel Foods Corporation has the potential to record 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.88% to reach $110.63/share. It started the day trading at $24.00 and traded between $19.92 and $20.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FANG’s 50-day SMA is 69.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 87.04. The stock has a high of $114.14 for the year while the low is $20.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.83%, as 7.04M HRL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.54% of Diamondback Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.19, while the P/B ratio is 0.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more FANG shares, increasing its portfolio by 38.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 5,391,907 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,577,175 shares of FANG, with a total valuation of $1,213,784,850. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more FANG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,101,934,246 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Diamondback Energy Inc. shares by 20.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,963,648 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,997,506 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc. which are valued at $741,746,176. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Diamondback Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 748,551 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,753,155 shares and is now valued at $542,695,610. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Diamondback Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.