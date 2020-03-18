Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

The shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $82 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of G1 Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $55. Raymond James was of a view that GTHX is Strong Buy in its latest report on December 20, 2018. Needham thinks that GTHX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 74.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $60.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.48.

The shares of the company added by 13.34% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.80 while ending the day at $10.28. During the trading session, a total of 607218.0 shares were traded which represents a -92.9% decline from the average session volume which is 314780.0 shares. GTHX had ended its last session trading at $9.07. G1 Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 13.70 GTHX 52-week low price stands at $8.90 while its 52-week high price is $41.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.94 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The G1 Therapeutics Inc. generated 269.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.86 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 31.91%. G1 Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -4.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Barclays also rated CNXM as Downgrade on January 14, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that CNXM could surge by 56.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.30% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.14 and traded between $6.50 and $6.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNXM’s 50-day SMA is 13.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.21. The stock has a high of $16.94 for the year while the low is $7.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.12%, as 1.87M GTHX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.76% of CNX Midstream Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.68, while the P/B ratio is 1.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 708.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC bought more CNXM shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC purchasing 236,333 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,358,161 shares of CNXM, with a total valuation of $74,454,065. ClearBridge Investments LLC meanwhile bought more CNXM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $52,406,770 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its CNX Midstream Partners LP shares by 1.51% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,127,357 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -47,964 shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP which are valued at $36,621,350. In the same vein, Global X Management Co. LLC decreased its CNX Midstream Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,244,892 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,244,892 shares and is now valued at $14,577,685. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of CNX Midstream Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.