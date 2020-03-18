Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP), Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC)

The shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $10 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Franklin Street Properties Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Underperform the FSP stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on November 02, 2018. Stifel was of a view that FSP is Hold in its latest report on June 01, 2018. Janney thinks that FSP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.49.

The shares of the company added by 16.01% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.79 while ending the day at $4.71. During the trading session, a total of 763669.0 shares were traded which represents a -74.41% decline from the average session volume which is 437860.0 shares. FSP had ended its last session trading at $4.06. FSP 52-week low price stands at $3.81 while its 52-week high price is $8.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.0%. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has the potential to record 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $44. Raymond James also rated BC as Upgrade on February 18, 2020, with its price target of $74 suggesting that BC could surge by 55.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.81% to reach $67.62/share. It started the day trading at $33.75 and traded between $29.35 and $30.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BC’s 50-day SMA is 56.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.08. The stock has a high of $66.32 for the year while the low is $32.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.56%, as 2.36M FSP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.01% of Brunswick Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 87.72, while the P/B ratio is 1.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 745.91K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -376,006 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,341,782 shares of BC, with a total valuation of $390,582,802. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more BC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $360,511,928 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its Brunswick Corporation shares by 1.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,426,284 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -66,110 shares of Brunswick Corporation which are valued at $182,278,309. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Brunswick Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,855 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,130,845 shares and is now valued at $166,560,954. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Brunswick Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.