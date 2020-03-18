Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN), PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

The shares of eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Rodman & Renshaw in its latest research note that was published on June 23, 2017. The Technology company has also assigned a $4 price target. Rodman & Renshaw wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of eMagin Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2014, to Buy the EMAN stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on May 30, 2013.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.36.

The shares of the company added by 17.85% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.17 while ending the day at $0.24. During the trading session, a total of 687572.0 shares were traded which represents a -37.18% decline from the average session volume which is 501210.0 shares. EMAN had ended its last session trading at $0.20. eMagin Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 EMAN 52-week low price stands at $0.16 while its 52-week high price is $0.95.

The eMagin Corporation generated 3.52 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.35% to reach $22.50/share. It started the day trading at $7.29 and traded between $6.07 and $6.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PBFX’s 50-day SMA is 18.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.38. The stock has a high of $22.00 for the year while the low is $6.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 57114.42 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 46.21%, as 83,507 EMAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.33% of PBF Logistics LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.73, while the P/B ratio is 3.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 125.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -47.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ClearBridge Investments LLC bought more PBFX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ClearBridge Investments LLC purchasing 15,730 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,992,832 shares of PBFX, with a total valuation of $75,744,023. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more PBFX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $75,296,938 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its PBF Logistics LP shares by 4.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,440,412 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -156,919 shares of PBF Logistics LP which are valued at $65,264,616. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its PBF Logistics LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 23,991 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,734,947 shares and is now valued at $51,881,945. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of PBF Logistics LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.