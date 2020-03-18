Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM), AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)

The shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Noble Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on September 13, 2018. Noble Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2018, to Buy the ASM stock while also putting a $3.25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2017. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Buy rating by Euro Pacific Capital in its report released on March 28, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.10. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that ASM is Buy in its latest report on May 30, 2014. Noble Financial thinks that ASM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 29, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.70.

The shares of the company added by 26.74% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.30 while ending the day at $0.35. During the trading session, a total of 765499.0 shares were traded which represents a -96.8% decline from the average session volume which is 388970.0 shares. ASM had ended its last session trading at $0.28. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 ASM 52-week low price stands at $0.26 while its 52-week high price is $0.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. generated 2.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has the potential to record 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on February 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. Morgan Stanley also rated AGCO as Upgrade on December 16, 2019, with its price target of $88 suggesting that AGCO could surge by 41.94% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $47.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.11% to reach $78.40/share. It started the day trading at $49.41 and traded between $45.125 and $45.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGCO’s 50-day SMA is 66.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 72.89. The stock has a high of $81.39 for the year while the low is $47.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.26%, as 2.21M ASM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.56% of AGCO Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 34.83, while the P/B ratio is 1.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 537.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AGCO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -283,343 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,872,145 shares of AGCO, with a total valuation of $354,853,722. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AGCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $328,098,823 worth of shares.

Similarly, Massachusetts Financial Services … decreased its AGCO Corporation shares by 9.26% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,547,263 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -361,825 shares of AGCO Corporation which are valued at $214,361,103. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its AGCO Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 180,919 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,233,809 shares and is now valued at $195,419,078. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of AGCO Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.