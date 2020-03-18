Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH), Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

The shares of Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $75 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arch Coal Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Buy the ARCH stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $100. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on August 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 80. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that ARCH is Market Perform in its latest report on November 30, 2018. Stifel thinks that ARCH is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 27, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 83.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $79.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.17.

The shares of the company added by 16.75% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $34.9681 while ending the day at $40.91. During the trading session, a total of 945222.0 shares were traded which represents a -113.49% decline from the average session volume which is 442740.0 shares. ARCH had ended its last session trading at $35.04. Arch Coal Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 ARCH 52-week low price stands at $30.01 while its 52-week high price is $101.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Arch Coal Inc. generated 153.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3460.0%. Arch Coal Inc. has the potential to record 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on August 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Piper Jaffray also rated ATEC as Initiated on August 05, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that ATEC could surge by 71.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.13% to reach $10.63/share. It started the day trading at $3.50 and traded between $2.89 and $3.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATEC’s 50-day SMA is 6.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.78. The stock has a high of $7.93 for the year while the low is $2.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.92%, as 3.02M ARCH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.67% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 514.28K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -36.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought more ATEC shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchasing 300,065 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,855,396 shares of ATEC, with a total valuation of $16,704,067. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ATEC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,026,305 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cerity Partners LLC decreased its Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,322,475 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc. which are valued at $13,586,479. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 105,057 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,789,225 shares and is now valued at $10,466,966. Following these latest developments, around 8.60% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.