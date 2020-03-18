Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO), Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)

The shares of AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AngioDynamics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on January 05, 2018. The stock was given Overweight rating by Cantor Fitzgerald in its report released on April 07, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that ANGO is Sector Weight in its latest report on March 30, 2017. Barclays thinks that ANGO is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 08, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.22.

The shares of the company added by 14.73% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.11 while ending the day at $9.89. During the trading session, a total of 583177.0 shares were traded which represents a -82.68% decline from the average session volume which is 319230.0 shares. ANGO had ended its last session trading at $8.62. AngioDynamics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 ANGO 52-week low price stands at $8.25 while its 52-week high price is $25.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AngioDynamics Inc. generated 41.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -216.67%. AngioDynamics Inc. has the potential to record 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) is now rated as Underweight. Morgan Stanley also rated DO as Upgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $3 suggesting that DO could surge by 40.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.61% to reach $4.64/share. It started the day trading at $3.02 and traded between $2.23 and $2.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DO’s 50-day SMA is 4.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.17. The stock has a high of $12.64 for the year while the low is $1.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.05%, as 34.28M ANGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.97% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 56.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.54% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Loews Corp. (Investment Portfolio… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 73,119,047 shares of DO, with a total valuation of $223,013,093. Contrarius Investment Management … meanwhile sold more DO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,479,127 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares by 2.83% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,587,144 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -278,880 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. which are valued at $29,240,789. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,684 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,106,150 shares and is now valued at $21,673,758. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.