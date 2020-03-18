Mixed Analyst Attention: Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH), Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

The shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $1 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Waitr Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on August 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Deutsche Bank was of a view that WTRH is Buy in its latest report on June 07, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that WTRH is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 257.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.08.

The shares of the company added by 37.88% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.6075 while ending the day at $0.76. During the trading session, a total of 51.62 million shares were traded which represents a -2430.33% decline from the average session volume which is 2.04 million shares. WTRH had ended its last session trading at $0.55. Waitr Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 WTRH 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $14.24.

The Waitr Holdings Inc. generated 29.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $39. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.42% to reach $40.21/share. It started the day trading at $32.905 and traded between $30.585 and $30.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RBA’s 50-day SMA is 41.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.52. The stock has a high of $45.16 for the year while the low is $31.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 238190.68 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 94.88%, as 464,186 WTRH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.42% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.67, while the P/B ratio is 3.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 462.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Massachusetts Financial Services … bought more RBA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Massachusetts Financial Services … purchasing 162,183 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,903,687 shares of RBA, with a total valuation of $432,876,374. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile sold more RBA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $412,500,746 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Caisse de dépôt et placement … decreased its Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,804,800 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated which are valued at $309,850,560. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 24,929 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,179,743 shares and is now valued at $245,335,797. Following these latest developments, around 14.30% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.