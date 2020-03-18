Mixed Analyst Attention: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)

The shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $120 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Texas Instruments Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 23, 2019, to Buy the TXN stock while also putting a $140 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 27, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $150. Oppenheimer was of a view that TXN is Outperform in its latest report on July 24, 2019. Nomura thinks that TXN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 106.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 19 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $134.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.73.

The shares of the company added by 13.53% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $95.11 while ending the day at $106.15. During the trading session, a total of 15.49 million shares were traded which represents a -171.32% decline from the average session volume which is 5.71 million shares. TXN had ended its last session trading at $93.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated currently has a market cap of $108.23 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.01, with a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 TXN 52-week low price stands at $93.09 while its 52-week high price is $135.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Texas Instruments Incorporated generated 2.44 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.93%. Texas Instruments Incorporated has the potential to record 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.82% to reach $29.00/share. It started the day trading at $11.19 and traded between $9.35 and $9.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MPLX’s 50-day SMA is 22.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.49. The stock has a high of $34.59 for the year while the low is $9.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.31%, as 20.35M TXN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.26% of MPLX LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.83, while the P/B ratio is 0.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -43.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC sold more MPLX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC selling -2,304,620 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 42,036,378 shares of MPLX, with a total valuation of $852,918,110. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more MPLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $631,011,858 worth of shares.

Similarly, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC decreased its MPLX LP shares by 0.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 27,654,225 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -64,088 shares of MPLX LP which are valued at $561,104,225. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its MPLX LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,191,231 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 21,797,376 shares and is now valued at $442,268,759. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of MPLX LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.