Mixed Analyst Attention: ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS), Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC)

The shares of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on October 10, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $35 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Hovde Group advised investors in its research note published on April 18, 2017, to Market Perform the SFBS stock while also putting a $37 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Hovde Group Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2017. That day the Hovde Group set price target on the stock to $37. The stock was given Underperform rating by Hovde Group in its report released on November 18, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 63. Hovde Group was of a view that SFBS is Market Perform in its latest report on October 18, 2016. Raymond James thinks that SFBS is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $38.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.59.

The shares of the company added by 16.15% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $21.76 while ending the day at $29.13. During the trading session, a total of 628264.0 shares were traded which represents a -180.32% decline from the average session volume which is 224120.0 shares. SFBS had ended its last session trading at $25.08. SFBS 52-week low price stands at $24.82 while its 52-week high price is $40.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.47%. ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. has the potential to record 2.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on August 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $118. Credit Suisse also rated VAC as Resumed on March 20, 2019, with its price target of $120 suggesting that VAC could surge by 56.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $66.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.67% to reach $138.71/share. It started the day trading at $70.37 and traded between $58.45 and $61.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VAC’s 50-day SMA is 113.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 108.11. The stock has a high of $131.27 for the year while the low is $64.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.85%, as 1.87M SFBS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.12% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.49, while the P/B ratio is 0.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 374.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more VAC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -72,770 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,212,261 shares of VAC, with a total valuation of $407,662,620. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more VAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $317,579,602 worth of shares.

Similarly, BAMCO, Inc. decreased its Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shares by 3.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,035,152 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -95,659 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation which are valued at $293,742,011. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 441,446 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,716,920 shares and is now valued at $262,943,518. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.