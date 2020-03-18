Mixed Analyst Attention: Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD), HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

The shares of Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rapid7 Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Monness Crespi & Hardt Markets when it published its report on July 29, 2019. That day the Monness Crespi & Hardt set price target on the stock to $72. Cowen was of a view that RPD is Outperform in its latest report on May 23, 2019. Needham thinks that RPD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $67.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.91.

The shares of the company added by 12.51% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $31.60 while ending the day at $37.58. During the trading session, a total of 965166.0 shares were traded which represents a -62.06% decline from the average session volume which is 595570.0 shares. RPD had ended its last session trading at $33.40. Rapid7 Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 RPD 52-week low price stands at $31.34 while its 52-week high price is $66.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Rapid7 Inc. generated 123.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. Rapid7 Inc. has the potential to record -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) is now rated as Sell. It started the day trading at $0.55 and traded between $0.45 and $0.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HEXO’s 50-day SMA is 1.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.10. The stock has a high of $8.40 for the year while the low is $0.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 28.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.73%, as 29.47M RPD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.71% of HEXO Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -53.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -79.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -89.41% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 5.83% of HEXO Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.