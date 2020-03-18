Mixed Analyst Attention: Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU), Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

The shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $7.75 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Glu Mobile Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on January 15, 2020, to Overweight the GLUU stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. DA Davidson was of a view that GLUU is Buy in its latest report on September 25, 2019. ROTH Capital thinks that GLUU is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.23.

The shares of the company added by 15.01% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.42 while ending the day at $5.21. During the trading session, a total of 4.03 million shares were traded which represents a -4.6% decline from the average session volume which is 3.85 million shares. GLUU had ended its last session trading at $4.53. Glu Mobile Inc. currently has a market cap of $910.97 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 127.07, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.47, with a beta of 0.65. Glu Mobile Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 GLUU 52-week low price stands at $3.98 while its 52-week high price is $11.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Glu Mobile Inc. generated 127.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 85.71%. Glu Mobile Inc. has the potential to record 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.27% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.6747 and traded between $2.90 and $3.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FOSL’s 50-day SMA is 6.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.31. The stock has a high of $15.53 for the year while the low is $3.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.29%, as 11.53M GLUU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.01% of Fossil Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.79% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,534,023 shares of FOSL, with a total valuation of $34,581,166. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FOSL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,577,621 worth of shares.

Similarly, Contrarius Investment Management … decreased its Fossil Group Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,811,247 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Fossil Group Inc. which are valued at $22,083,624. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Fossil Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,620,287 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,662,572 shares and is now valued at $16,811,205. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Fossil Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.