Mixed Analyst Attention: FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL), EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

The shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FuelCell Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on January 23, 2020, to Sell the FCEL stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on June 06, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on June 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. ROTH Capital was of a view that FCEL is Buy in its latest report on February 09, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that FCEL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 12, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1011.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.20.

The shares of the company added by 28.45% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.15 while ending the day at $1.49. During the trading session, a total of 19.83 million shares were traded which represents a 30.48% incline from the average session volume which is 28.52 million shares. FCEL had ended its last session trading at $1.16. FuelCell Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 FCEL 52-week low price stands at $0.13 while its 52-week high price is $4.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The FuelCell Energy Inc. generated 46.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6766.67%. FuelCell Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Credit Suisse also rated EQM as Upgrade on November 25, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that EQM could surge by 64.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.82% to reach $30.25/share. It started the day trading at $11.5101 and traded between $9.02 and $10.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EQM’s 50-day SMA is 21.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.35. The stock has a high of $47.66 for the year while the low is $7.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.35%, as 3.57M FCEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.30% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.30, while the P/B ratio is 0.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC sold more EQM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -18.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC selling -2,599,625 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,608,884 shares of EQM, with a total valuation of $201,530,226. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile bought more EQM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $175,188,857 worth of shares.

Similarly, ALPS Advisors, Inc. decreased its EQM Midstream Partners LP shares by 0.57% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,930,349 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -56,996 shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP which are valued at $172,390,859. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its EQM Midstream Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 974,301 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,050,938 shares and is now valued at $87,684,284. Following these latest developments, around 58.56% of EQM Midstream Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.