Mixed Analyst Attention: Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA), Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

The shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $23 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Easterly Government Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on September 23, 2019. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $25. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that DEA is Outperform in its latest report on December 14, 2018. Boenning & Scattergood thinks that DEA is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.74.

The shares of the company added by 18.14% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $19.31 while ending the day at $22.86. During the trading session, a total of 848630.0 shares were traded which represents a -27.26% decline from the average session volume which is 666830.0 shares. DEA had ended its last session trading at $19.35. DEA 52-week low price stands at $17.20 while its 52-week high price is $26.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.33%. Easterly Government Properties Inc. has the potential to record 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Citigroup also rated UPWK as Downgrade on January 02, 2020, with its price target of $12 suggesting that UPWK could surge by 46.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.16% to reach $12.44/share. It started the day trading at $7.31 and traded between $6.53 and $6.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UPWK’s 50-day SMA is 8.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.78. The stock has a high of $20.90 for the year while the low is $6.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.09%, as 5.02M DEA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.80% of Upwork Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UPWK shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 524,158 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,636,653 shares of UPWK, with a total valuation of $57,506,598. Stockbridge Partners LLC meanwhile bought more UPWK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,168,411 worth of shares.

Similarly, Franklin Advisers, Inc. decreased its Upwork Inc. shares by 17.96% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,716,470 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,032,846 shares of Upwork Inc. which are valued at $40,868,213. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Upwork Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 158,650 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,795,710 shares and is now valued at $32,889,827. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Upwork Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.