Mixed Analyst Attention: Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY), Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

The shares of Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Atlantica Yield plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on September 28, 2018.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.95.

The shares of the company added by 20.41% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $19.01 while ending the day at $23.13. During the trading session, a total of 889646.0 shares were traded which represents a -76.12% decline from the average session volume which is 505140.0 shares. AY had ended its last session trading at $19.21. Atlantica Yield plc currently has a market cap of $2.78 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 37.79, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.76, with a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Yield plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 AY 52-week low price stands at $18.22 while its 52-week high price is $32.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Atlantica Yield plc generated 562.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1000.0%. Atlantica Yield plc has the potential to record 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. JP Morgan also rated VVV as Upgrade on February 05, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that VVV could surge by 46.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.21% to reach $24.78/share. It started the day trading at $14.35 and traded between $12.08 and $13.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VVV’s 50-day SMA is 20.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.16. The stock has a high of $23.90 for the year while the low is $13.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.23%, as 2.87M AY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.53% of Valvoline Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VVV shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 42,685 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,030,429 shares of VVV, with a total valuation of $351,593,366. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more VVV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $307,623,576 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Valvoline Inc. shares by 1.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,663,237 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 171,011 shares of Valvoline Inc. which are valued at $227,433,122. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Valvoline Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,119 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,027,755 shares and is now valued at $195,541,223. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Valvoline Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.