Mixed Analyst Attention: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD), RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX)

The shares of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $265 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Air Products and Chemicals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on February 10, 2020, to Overweight the APD stock while also putting a $280 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $241. Wells Fargo was of a view that APD is Market Perform in its latest report on October 16, 2019. Susquehanna thinks that APD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $254.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.30.

The shares of the company added by 13.72% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $181.5891 while ending the day at $205.10. During the trading session, a total of 2.23 million shares were traded which represents a -75.39% decline from the average session volume which is 1.27 million shares. APD had ended its last session trading at $180.35. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. currently has a market cap of $50.1 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.07, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.94, with a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 APD 52-week low price stands at $167.43 while its 52-week high price is $257.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Air Products and Chemicals Inc. generated 2.41 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.28%. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. has the potential to record 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on May 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.55% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.55 and traded between $2.00 and $2.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RTIX’s 50-day SMA is 3.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.31. The stock has a high of $6.15 for the year while the low is $1.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.99%, as 1.11M APD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.74% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 536.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. bought more RTIX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. purchasing 3,600 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,024,270 shares of RTIX, with a total valuation of $22,289,799. Hayfin Capital Management LLP (In… meanwhile bought more RTIX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,834,796 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. shares by 2.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,825,392 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -117,544 shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. which are valued at $17,853,950. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 31,249 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,731,437 shares and is now valued at $17,506,317. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.