Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD), Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)

The shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $36 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Washington Federal Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on April 18, 2016, to Sector Perform the WAFD stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2016. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $23. Piper Jaffray was of a view that WAFD is Neutral in its latest report on June 12, 2015. DA Davidson thinks that WAFD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.40.

The shares of the company added by 15.41% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $24.42 while ending the day at $28.39. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a -179.61% decline from the average session volume which is 459860.0 shares. WAFD had ended its last session trading at $24.60. Washington Federal Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.45 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.45, with a beta of 1.18. WAFD 52-week low price stands at $22.56 while its 52-week high price is $38.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.62%. Washington Federal Inc. has the potential to record 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is now rated as Market Perform. Cowen also rated CPE as Downgrade on March 11, 2020, with its price target of $1 suggesting that CPE could surge by 90.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.35% to reach $5.45/share. It started the day trading at $0.61 and traded between $0.49 and $0.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPE’s 50-day SMA is 2.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.26. The stock has a high of $8.52 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 83.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.13%, as 78.09M WAFD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.10% of Callon Petroleum Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.03, while the P/B ratio is 0.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 20.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -87.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -90.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CPE shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 2,546,359 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 57,073,189 shares of CPE, with a total valuation of $129,556,139. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CPE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $93,292,753 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Callon Petroleum Company shares by 5.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 25,991,513 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,501,661 shares of Callon Petroleum Company which are valued at $59,000,735. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Callon Petroleum Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,165,831 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 25,571,822 shares and is now valued at $58,048,036. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Callon Petroleum Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.