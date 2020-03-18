Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS), DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

The shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on August 13, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on September 19, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that TGS is Sector Perform in its latest report on January 09, 2013.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.84.

The shares of the company added by 12.47% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.16 while ending the day at $4.69. During the trading session, a total of 799701.0 shares were traded which represents a -49.72% decline from the average session volume which is 534140.0 shares. TGS had ended its last session trading at $4.17. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 TGS 52-week low price stands at $4.04 while its 52-week high price is $16.07.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. generated 36.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.38%. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has the potential to record 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Stifel also rated DBVT as Upgrade on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that DBVT could surge by 83.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.26/share, analysts expect it to down by -55.70% to reach $14.30/share. It started the day trading at $2.58 and traded between $2.02 and $2.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DBVT’s 50-day SMA is 9.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.06. The stock has a high of $13.49 for the year while the low is $4.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.60%, as 3.73M TGS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.14% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 546.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -70.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -76.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baker Bros. Advisors LP bought more DBVT shares, increasing its portfolio by 165.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baker Bros. Advisors LP purchasing 9,104,704 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,614,264 shares of DBVT, with a total valuation of $143,073,645.

Similarly, Deerfield Management Company LP increased its DBV Technologies S.A. shares by 48.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,756,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,554,778 shares of DBV Technologies S.A. which are valued at $46,561,240. In the same vein, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its DBV Technologies S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 705,529 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,495,560 shares and is now valued at $44,011,532.