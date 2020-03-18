Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM), BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

The shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $4.50 price target. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Silvercorp Metals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Alliance Global Partners advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Neutral the SVM stock while also putting a $4.35 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 92.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.81.

The shares of the company added by 37.14% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.08 while ending the day at $2.88. During the trading session, a total of 3.19 million shares were traded which represents a -72.28% decline from the average session volume which is 1.85 million shares. SVM had ended its last session trading at $2.10. Silvercorp Metals Inc. currently has a market cap of $597.34 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.25, with a beta of 1.72. Silvercorp Metals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.30 SVM 52-week low price stands at $1.50 while its 52-week high price is $5.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Silvercorp Metals Inc. generated 61.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.0%. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has the potential to record 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. JP Morgan also rated BPMP as Downgrade on August 20, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that BPMP could surge by 50.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.26/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.48% to reach $15.83/share. It started the day trading at $8.45 and traded between $7.42 and $7.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BPMP’s 50-day SMA is 13.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.71. The stock has a high of $17.08 for the year while the low is $7.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 750679.33 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.87%, as 802,251 SVM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.68% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.93, while the P/B ratio is 8.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 341.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L… sold more BPMP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L… selling -43,600 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,354,812 shares of BPMP, with a total valuation of $111,286,096. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more BPMP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $88,003,269 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC decreased its BP Midstream Partners LP shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,541,291 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of BP Midstream Partners LP which are valued at $60,489,996. In the same vein, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its BP Midstream Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 436,151 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,339,669 shares and is now valued at $44,484,391. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of BP Midstream Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.