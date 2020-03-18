Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV), El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

The shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $15 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Myovant Sciences Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on August 19, 2019. Evercore ISI was of a view that MYOV is Outperform in its latest report on April 12, 2019. Barclays thinks that MYOV is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.31.

The shares of the company added by 15.88% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.64 while ending the day at $7.59. During the trading session, a total of 953379.0 shares were traded which represents a -18.73% decline from the average session volume which is 802950.0 shares. MYOV had ended its last session trading at $6.55. MYOV 52-week low price stands at $4.14 while its 52-week high price is $26.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.96 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Myovant Sciences Ltd. generated 83.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.46%. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has the potential to record -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on July 26, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.32% to reach $14.50/share. It started the day trading at $8.75 and traded between $7.33 and $7.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LOCO’s 50-day SMA is 13.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.47. The stock has a high of $16.65 for the year while the low is $8.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.04%, as 4.32M MYOV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.90% of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.45, while the P/B ratio is 1.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 347.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more LOCO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -48,269 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,979,185 shares of LOCO, with a total valuation of $38,431,487. AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile bought more LOCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,692,101 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares by 1.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,973,968 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -31,852 shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. which are valued at $25,464,187. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 427,896 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,846,120 shares and is now valued at $23,814,948. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.