Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR), Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

The shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $200 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on February 06, 2020, to Outperform the MPWR stock while also putting a $215 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rosenblatt Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the Rosenblatt set price target on the stock to $185. The stock was given Buy rating by Loop Capital in its report released on June 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 144. Needham was of a view that MPWR is Hold in its latest report on May 03, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that MPWR is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $203.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.50.

The shares of the company added by 17.01% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $136.38 while ending the day at $159.10. During the trading session, a total of 570232.0 shares were traded which represents a -56.66% decline from the average session volume which is 363990.0 shares. MPWR had ended its last session trading at $135.97. Monolithic Power Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $7.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 65.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.63, with a beta of 1.48. Monolithic Power Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.40 MPWR 52-week low price stands at $114.84 while its 52-week high price is $193.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Monolithic Power Systems Inc. generated 172.96 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.55%. Monolithic Power Systems Inc. has the potential to record 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on February 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Jefferies also rated NDLS as Upgrade on February 22, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that NDLS could surge by 52.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.03% to reach $10.20/share. It started the day trading at $5.53 and traded between $4.15 and $4.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NDLS’s 50-day SMA is 7.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.47. The stock has a high of $9.06 for the year while the low is $4.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.33%, as 6.64M MPWR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.80% of Noodles & Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 133.61, while the P/B ratio is 4.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 439.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.01% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Mill Road Capital Management LLC … selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,804,037 shares of NDLS, with a total valuation of $39,008,780. Woodson Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more NDLS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $27,202,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its Noodles & Company shares by 4.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 75,000 shares of Noodles & Company which are valued at $15,631,000. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Noodles & Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,013 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,903,218 shares and is now valued at $15,454,130. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Noodles & Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.