Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA), Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

The shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $17.50 price target. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Liberty Latin America Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on October 17, 2019, to Equal Weight the LILA stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on July 25, 2019. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Outperform rating by Macquarie in its report released on April 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. Morgan Stanley was of a view that LILA is Equal-Weight in its latest report on April 03, 2018. HSBC Securities thinks that LILA is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.41.

The shares of the company added by 28.37% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.5955 while ending the day at $11.13. During the trading session, a total of 582956.0 shares were traded which represents a -184.62% decline from the average session volume which is 204820.0 shares. LILA had ended its last session trading at $8.67. Liberty Latin America Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 LILA 52-week low price stands at $8.63 while its 52-week high price is $21.90.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 200.0%. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has the potential to record -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.92% to reach $24.14/share. It started the day trading at $10.00 and traded between $8.24 and $9.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GOSS’s 50-day SMA is 13.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.41. The stock has a high of $27.15 for the year while the low is $9.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.96%, as 5.17M LILA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.11% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 512.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.53% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,911,541 shares of GOSS, with a total valuation of $77,618,533. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more GOSS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $48,084,318 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Gossamer Bio Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,275,851 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Gossamer Bio Inc. which are valued at $43,011,924. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Gossamer Bio Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 679,737 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,199,039 shares and is now valued at $42,003,382. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Gossamer Bio Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.