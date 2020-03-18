Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

The shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bank OZK, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2018. Raymond James was of a view that OZK is Mkt Perform in its latest report on October 19, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $30.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.51.

The shares of the company added by 18.96% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $19.85 while ending the day at $23.78. During the trading session, a total of 2.42 million shares were traded which represents a -160.35% decline from the average session volume which is 931330.0 shares. OZK had ended its last session trading at $19.99. Bank OZK currently has a market cap of $3.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.60, with a beta of 1.74. OZK 52-week low price stands at $14.20 while its 52-week high price is $34.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.78 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.81 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.26%. Bank OZK has the potential to record 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) is now rated as Hold. Maxim Group also rated DNKN as Reiterated on February 07, 2020, with its price target of $81 suggesting that DNKN could surge by 39.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.69% to reach $78.83/share. It started the day trading at $52.68 and traded between $43.765 and $47.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DNKN’s 50-day SMA is 73.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 77.16. The stock has a high of $84.74 for the year while the low is $48.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.33%, as 3.11M OZK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.78% of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 856.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DNKN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 54,119 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,521,357 shares of DNKN, with a total valuation of $500,320,668. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DNKN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $495,216,854 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. shares by 26.08% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,848,297 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,415,604 shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. which are valued at $455,548,716. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 13,704 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,917,775 shares and is now valued at $393,650,393. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.